January 16, 2017 RSS feed / Front Page

DSC_0222(1).JPG

New instrument to honor late music teacher’s legacy &nbsp

By TORY JONES
toryb@eagletimes.com
SPRINGFIELD — A Springfield High School music director is hoping to honor the legacy of former music teacher Isabella Erickson through the purchase of a marimba for the school. More...

Local

Newport fire sends 1 to hospital &nbsp

NEWPORT — A Newport resident was taken to the hospital Friday evening following a fire in a home on Cottage Street. More...

Jazz show celebrates 25 years &nbsp

By CAMERON PAQUETTE
cameronp@eagletimes.com

GRANTHAM — There aren’t many ways to wrap up a weekend that compare to a feast in a well appointed dining hall with wine, friends, and smooth jazz accompaniment. More...

Click here for all stories

Opinion

Following Martin Luther King Jr.'s example &nbsp

To the Editor,   More...

Legislators should accept $1M to support child abuse prevention &nbsp

To the Editor,  On Friday, The New Hampshire Public Health Association (NHPHA) was disappointed to learn that the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee tabled a vote that would have allowed NH DHHS to accept just shy of $1,000,000 in already e More...

Click here for all stories

Obituaries

Catherine J. Meier &nbsp

Catherine Jean Meier, 32, of North Hemlock Road in Charlestown, New Hampshire, passed away on Friday, Jan. More...

George R. Caron &nbsp

GOSHEN — George "Sonny" R. Caron, 75, passed away Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center with loving family by his side. More...

Click here for all stories

Event raises $5.5K for displaced family &nbsp

By CAMERON PAQUETTE
cameronp@eagletimes.com

NEWPORT — Newport Recreation Department Director PJ Lovely described the community support for a family who lost their home to a fire early last week as “amazing” during a 5-on-5 basketball hoop festival Saturday.“It’s everybody coming together” to h More...

Sleboggans a big hit at World Snow Day &nbsp

CLAREMONT — Sleboggan enthusiasts of all ages gathered on Sunday, Jan. More...

Region

Fraud Watch &nbsp

Computer fraud part 1
By ELLIOTT GREENBLOTT

The IRS sent me an email asking me to verify my identity and data! Oh, no!  Somebody’s trying to access my American Express account from an unknown computer and the company wants me to verify my information by completing the online form.  More...

Click here for all stories

Sports

Springfield finds its groove &nbsp

By TIM TAYLOR
sports@eagletimes.com

CLAREMONT — Springfield was on the verge of getting knocked out of the Baker semifinals Saturday, then the Cosmos found their groove.Springfield would stave off elimination to down Brattleboro in a three-game set, including a decisive two-frame roll- More...

Local roundup: Newport's Sharron remains unbeaten &nbsp

WrestlingDaniel Gionet Memorial Tournament More...

College: Hamilton sets single-game assist record &nbsp

NEW LONDON — Colby-Sawyer freshman and Sunapee High School graduate Lexie Hamilton set a single-game record for assists with 16 to lead the women’s basketball team to a 99-39 North Atlantic Conference (NAC) victory over Green Mountain Saturday. More...

Click here for all stories

Special Sections

Front Page RSS feed
Click here for digital edition
2017-01-16 digital edition