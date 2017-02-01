February 1, 2017 RSS feed / Front Page

Temporary location planned for animal hospital &nbsp

Repairs continue following evening fire
By TORY JONES
SPRINGFIELD — The staff at Springfield Animal Hospital (SAH) will soon be moving into a temporary location as repairs to the hospital’s interior continue following a fire on Jan. More...

Charlestown Police Department log &nbsp

Sunday, Jan. 15  12:19 p.m. — Officer spoke with a woman about a person borrowing her car and then refusing to return it. The person was spoken to and the car was returned.  1:50 p.m. — Officer arrested a person on a warrant. More...

Bellows Falls Woman's Club news &nbsp

By Betty Haggerty

Members of the Bellows Falls Woman's Club will meet Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the United Church on School Street in Bellows Falls, beginning at 1:30 p.m. More...

French named Employee of the Month at Mt. Ascutney Hospital &nbsp

WINDSOR — Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Center (MAHHC) has named Patricia “Crikett” French of Windsor as the Employee of the Month for December 2016. More...

City business owners sound off on proposed smoking ban repeal &nbsp

By CAMERON PAQUETTE
CLAREMONT — To smoke, or not to smoke? That is the question before legislators in Concord with House Bill 279, which seeks to essentially repeal the smoking ban for restaurants and other businesses. More...

Church looking to buy, use Summer Street building &nbsp

By ALLAN STEIN
CLAREMONT — The First United Methodist Church in Claremont is seeking a special exception from the Zoning Board of Adjustment to change the use of a building from commercial to church at 38 Summer St.A public hearing will be held on the change-of-use More...

Franklin Pierce named nonprofit of the year by Jaffrey Chamber &nbsp

RINDGE — Franklin Pierce University has been chosen by the Jaffrey Chamber of Commerce as the organization’s 2016 “Nonprofit of the Year.” The Jaffrey Chamber presents this award to a nonprofit organization that "displays an outstanding contribu More...

VT man gets 15-year prison sentence for area robberies &nbsp

BRATTLEBORO — After pleading guilty to eight robberies across Vermont and New Hampshire, a Weathersfield man was sentenced Tuesday to serve a state prison term of 15 years followed by five years of supervised release and $25,514 in restitution accord More...

2 specialists join Senior Solutions Board of Directors &nbsp

  More...

Cosmos celebrate seniors with victory &nbsp

By TIM TAYLOR
SPRINGFIELD — It's not often that high school bowlers in this area hold matches on a weeknight. Apparently, it doesn't make much of a difference to the Springfield Cosmos.  More...

Sunapee stays unbeaten with win over Newport &nbsp

By CHRIS SHABAN
Eagle Times correspondent

NEWPORT — For 20 minutes of basketball Tuesday night, Newport coach Ross Dole had his troops playing the kind of basketball Tigers fans appreciate. More...

Local roundup: GM's Verespy 2nd in Slopestyle &nbsp

Snowboarding Mt. Snow Slopetysle Green Mountain's Molly Verespy placed second overall in the Slopestyle competition at Mt. Snow Monday afternoon.  More...

