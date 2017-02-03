February 3, 2017 RSS feed / Front Page

The job begins &nbsp

McNutt getting up to speed in Claremont as city manager
By ALLAN STEIN
CLAREMONT — Ryan McNutt believes that if you want to be really good at what you do, the learning always must come first.With that approach Claremont’s new city manager began the important job of running the city on Monday, meeting first with city off More...

School district details $300K in proposed cuts

By CAMERON PAQUETTE
LANGDON — The Fall Mountain Regional School District has announced where $300,000 in cuts could be found if the voters approve the proposed operating budget of $29 million. More...

Local

RVCC, Hypertherm partner to give students hands-on experience &nbsp

CLAREMONT — River Valley Community College (RVCC) and Hypertherm are again joining forces with a program to teach under-and unemployed workers the skills needed for careers in advanced manufacturing and other high tech occupations.    More...

Stevens High School Semester 1 honors &nbsp

High honorsGrade 12Anna Cecile Avery, Cameron Janell Nesbitt Cullison, Nicholas Andrew-Jin Eagan, Cassidy Erin Kelly, Marion Elizabeth Lovett, Michael Paul Miller, Rebecca Lenore Moody, Jeffrey Ronald Wood, Samantha Marion Woodman. More...

Newport mill named to National Register of Historic Places &nbsp

NEWPORT — The New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources is proud to announce that the Dexter Richards and Sons Woolen Mill in Newport has been honored by the United States Secretary of the Interior with placement on the National Register of Hist More...

Opinion

Stand against SB 11 &nbsp

To the Editor,Senate Bill (SB) 11 is winding its way through the New Hampshire Legislature, with a 10 a.m. hearing slated for Wednesday, Feb. 8 at the State House in Concord. More...

Enough is enough &nbsp

To the Editor:  More...

Mayoral Notes &nbsp

House Bill 413 - Call to action
By CHARLENE LOVETT

Since our last joint City Council/School Board meeting on Jan. 24, another bill has come to my attention that, if passed, would favorably impact Claremont and other communities across New Hampshire.      More...

Special Sections

Businesses, citizens honored at annual chamber awards &nbsp

NEWPORT — Hundreds gathered Thursday evening in the Newport Opera House to honor Newport’s outstanding citizens and business of the year for 2017 at the annual meeting of the Newport Area Chamber of Commerce.Jana Huot Hooper presented the Distinguish More...

State organizations to meet about Vilas Bridge &nbsp

By TORY JONES
BELLOWS FALLS — The future of the Vilas Bridge is slowly moving forward as historic, planning, and state transportation organizations are set to begin discussions on improvement projects to the bridge, closed since 2009.Bellows Falls resident Deb Wri More...

Rockingham, BF looking to hire new finance director &nbsp

By TORY JONES
BELLOWS FALLS — The town of Rockingham and Village of Bellows Falls hopes to begin the search for a new finance director this summer, filling a position previously held by former Municipal Manager Willis “Chip” Stearns.Stearns was the municipality’s More...

Region

Maine governor continues boycott of Patriots Super Bowls &nbsp

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Another year, another Patriots Super Bowl appearance that Maine Gov. Paul LePage has no interest in watching. More...

Sports

Stevens Unified rallies past Fall Mountain &nbsp

By TIM TAYLOR
CLAREMONT — The Fall Mountain Unified basketball team didn't look like it had gone 24 days without playing a game. More...

Locals looking for success at state track & field meets &nbsp

Saturday's VPA Indoor Track & Field Championships will highlight a handful of accomplished local athletes as well as a group of newcomers. The meet begins with field events at 1:30 p.m. at Norwich University, followed by track events at 3:30 p.m. More...

Local roundup: Sunapee rolls to 12-0 &nbsp

Girls Basketball Sunapee 65, Mascenic 29 It seemed like Sunapee and Mascenic would never get the chance to play one another this season. More...

Obituaries

Olga Zook &nbsp

CLAREMONT — Olga (Samal) Zook, 99, of Beacon Street in Claremont, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at Valley Regional Hospital with her family by her side.   More...

Shirley F. Greenwood &nbsp

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Shirley Francis (McNeil) Greenwood, 88, a former Chelmsford, Massachusetts resident, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, at the Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, from complications of a long illness. More...

