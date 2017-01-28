January 28, 2017 RSS feed / Front Page

Community rallies around cancer-stricken student &nbsp

By TORY JONES
SPRINGFIELD — The athletic and school community is rallying in support of Springfield High School senior Alex Naccarato and his family while he faces a series of medical treatments for cancer.“He’s the kind of kid that everybody gravitates toward,” s More...

Local

Alstead Historical Society receives grant &nbsp

Bruce Bellows, president of the Alstead Historical Society, announced recently that they have been the recipient of a grant from the New Hampshire License Plate Program (Moose Plate) for the conversation and preservation of Alstead’s Record Book A. More...

Savings Bank of Walpole offers tips on cyber security &nbsp

In recognition of National Data Privacy Day on Saturday, Jan. 28, Savings Bank of Walpole is urging consumers to take an active role in protecting their data.      More...

Claremont Green Dot fundraiser held Feb. 9 &nbsp

If you want to learn how you can prevent violence in Claremont, and just how easy it is, join Claremont Green Dot for a fun evening taking place on Thursday, Feb. 9. Take yourself out to dinner at participating downtown restaurants. More...

Sports

Lakers' Larpenter reaches 1,000 &nbsp

By TIM TAYLOR
SUNAPEE — Joining the elite 1,000-point club is a noteworthy accomplishment. When that club includes your father, brother and sister, well, that makes even more special. More...

Cardinals roll past Newfound &nbsp

By CHRIS SHABAN
Eagle Times correspondent

CLAREMONT — Richard Bell opened the game with the first seven points for the Stevens Cardinals on their way to a 71-25 thrashing of the visiting Newfound Bears Friday evening.   More...

Local roundup: JV inspires FM varsity win &nbsp

Girls Basketball Fall Mountain 53, Conant 44 The Wildcats received a little boost from the JV team's comeback win to post their third straight victory. It's FM's third three-game streak of the season.  More...

Obituaries

Mildred E. Hooper &nbsp

CLAREMONT —Mildred E. Hooper, 84, of Heritage Drive in Claremont. died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, at her daughter’s home in Windsor, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Sept. More...

Lauri Kainu &nbsp

NAVARRE, Florida — Lauri Kainu, 65, of Navarre, Florida, died Saturday, Jan. 15, 2017. He was born and raised in Newport and was the son of Oscar and Impi (Kiviaho) Kainu. He joined the U.S. More...

Dorothy E. Wiggins &nbsp

NEWBURY — Dorothy Ellen (Colby) Wiggins, 70, passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in her home in Newbury.  Dorothy was born May 18, 1946, in New London, to Russell Colby of Boscawen and Lucy (Turner) Colby of Australia. More...

Proposed school budget would result in $2 tax increase &nbsp

Second public hearing to be held Feb. 6
By ARCHIE MOUNTAIN
NEWPORT — Newport property owners will be looking at a $2 school tax increase following approval of the 2017-18 Newport School District operating budget by the school board Thursday night.The proposed budget of $17,711,238 is $491,070 less than the o More...

State disputes Robarge appeal &nbsp

AG: 'Alternative evidence' proves guilt despite disputed findings
By CAMERON PAQUETTE
CONCORD — In response to a convicted murderer’s appeal to the New Hampshire Supreme Court for a new trial, the state has argued that evidence the defense is disputing should stand, and that even if it were to be excluded, the conviction should s More...

Region

Police seek help finding missing 20-year-old man &nbsp

WILMINGTON, Vt. — The Vermont State Police are seeking the help of the public to find a missing 20-year-old man.Alexander Perez was last seen on Tuesday, Jan. More...

Inmate admits receiving synthetic cannabinoid in prison &nbsp

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say a former federal prison inmate in New Hampshire has pleaded guilty to having a synthetic cannabinoid in the prison. More...

Event to remember, review search efforts for missing student &nbsp

LITTLETON, N.H. (AP) — It's been nearly 13 years since Maura Murray packed her car, lied to professors about a death in the family and left Massachusetts. More...

Opinion

Record Straight &nbsp

An invisible Vermont beyond Burlington-Montpelier
By MEG HANSEN

Although the indiscriminate tax-and-spend policies dominating our state governance celebrate the far-left ideology of the Burlington-Montpelier urban corridor, they weigh heavily on the rest of Vermont.    More...

Community

Just Arrived: Gavin Paul Bosse &nbsp

Gavin Paul BosseGavin Paul Bosse was born Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon to Shannen Evans and Michael Bosse of Goshen.  More...

Bridge and cribbage results &nbsp

  More...

Student news &nbsp

Chambers named to Dean's List at the University of Northwestern Ohio  More...

Special Sections

Front Page
