KUA fire under investigation &nbsp

Community supports family displaced by blaze
By ALLAN STEIN
PLAINFIELD — Police said an early morning fire that leveled the vintage Penniman House at Kimball Union Academy on Tuesday, Dec. More...

Crews douse house fire in Perkinsville &nbsp

By TORY JONES
PERKINSVILLE — A Perkinsville homeowner has escaped injury following a mid-afternoon house fire at 24 Upper Falls Road. More...

Local

Claremont First Night: A New Year's Party for All &nbsp

CLAREMONT — Claremont Sugar-River Rotary Club is excited to announce the last event of the year and this event is sure to go off with a bang. On Saturday, Dec. More...

Fugitive of the Week: Kayla Marsh &nbsp

Kayla Marsh, 25, is wanted for allegedly violating the conditions of her probation.Marsh was indicted by the Sullivan County Grand Jury on Aug. 26, 2015 for conspiracy/sale of a controlled drug (heroin). More...

Nation

Colorado lift shut down as fatal fall investigated &nbsp

GRANBY, Colo. (AP) — Investigators were trying to determine Friday how a Texas woman fell to her death from a chairlift at a small Colorado ski resort, the first fatal fall in the state in over a decade.   More...

Business exec was pilot of plane that vanished with 6 aboard &nbsp

By Mark Gillispie Associated Press

CLEVELAND  — The chief executive of a beverage distribution company was piloting a plane carrying his wife, two sons and two other people when it quickly lost altitude after takeoff from Cleveland's lakeshore airport and vanished from radar, acc More...

Putin says Russia won't expel US diplomats in hacking flap &nbsp

By Josh Lederman and Nataliya Vasilyeva Associated Press

MOSCOW — President Vladimir Putin castigated the United States on Friday for imposing sanctions and expelling Russian diplomats amid allegations of Russian meddling in the American presidential election, but said no U.S. More...

Opinion

Record Straight &nbsp

2017 winter advisory: Media meltdown will set record lows
By MEG HANSEN

On the very last day of the year, allow me to make a few wild predictions for the first quarter of 2017.    More...

Community

Bridge and cribbage results &nbsp

Tri-Town Cribbage was played Tuesday, Dec. 27, at the Earl M. Bourdon Centre in Claremont. More...

Charlestown Senior Center news &nbsp

By Dolly Beauchain, Vice President

On Thursday night, Dec. 22, the Silvertones entertained at the Sumner House Restaurant with Christmas music at 7 p.m. to a full house. Some of us had reservations for dinner before the show and others of our group reserved for after. More...

Springfield Senior Center news &nbsp

By Heather Hall, Executive Director

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, we will be hosting our VNA Foot Clinic. Appointments are necessary and are $20 each. Please call today to book an appointment.   More...

Special Sections

Residency requirement for public safety officials to go to voters &nbsp

By ALLAN STEIN
CLAREMONT — The City Council voted Wednesday to submit to the city clerk’s office four proposed changes to the city charter to be placed on the March special election ballot.  One of the changes seeks to amend a residency requirement for th More...

Weather-related incidents keep police busy in VT &nbsp

By TORY JONES
WESTMINSTER — Multiple motor vehicle crashes, including several on Interstate 91, had Vermont State Police troopers busy responding to weather-related calls during a major snowstorm on Thursday, Dec. 29. More...

Region

Town in Budweiser Clydesdale ad fights to save its charm &nbsp

By Wilson Ring Associated Press

WOODSTOCK, Vt. — This picturesque town, which has provided a backdrop for early environmentalists, the Rockefellers and even the Budweiser Clydesdales, is fighting a battle over how to keep the charm that has become its trademark. More...

Vermont’s minimum wage to increase to $10 Jan. 1 &nbsp

MONTPELIER — Vermont’s minimum wage will increase from $9.60 to $10.00 per hour on January 1, 2017 in accordance with  legislation passed by the Vermont legislature and signed by Governor Shumlin in June 2014. More...

Work to replace Sarah Mildred Long Bridge continues &nbsp

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — Transportation officials say work to replace the Sarah Mildred Long Bridge connecting New Hampshire and Maine is on schedule despite the cold weather. More...

Sports

Local roundup: Windsor drops heartbreaker to Otter Valley &nbsp

Boys BasketballOtter Valley 63, Windsor 60The Otters (4-1) nailed a Derek Aines’ 3-pointer at the buzzer for their fourth straight win as Windsor (1-4) fell for the fourth game in a row. More...

Springfield Indoor Track and Field jumps off to solid start &nbsp

HANOVER - Four Springfield student-athletes combined to finish second out of nine boys teams competing in the Hanover Athletic Club Field-Event-Only Meet held at Dartmouth College’s Leverone Field House Dec. 23. More...

2017 Thunder Road schedule announced

BARRE, Vt. More...

Obituaries

Stella Hoskiewicz &nbsp

CLAREMONT — Stella Hoskiewicz, 91, formerly of Claremont, passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, at Sullivan County Health Care. More...

David P. Rushford &nbsp

SOUTH READING, Vt.  — David Paul Rushford (“Crockett”), 50, of South Reading, Vermont, passed away unexpectedly Monday morning, Dec. More...

