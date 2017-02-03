McNutt getting up to speed in Claremont as city manager
By ALLAN STEIN allans@eagletimes.com
CLAREMONT — Ryan McNutt believes that if you want to be really good at what you do, the learning always must come first.With that approach Claremont’s new city manager began the important job of running the city on Monday, meeting first with city off More...
CLAREMONT — River Valley Community College (RVCC) and Hypertherm are again joining forces with a program to teach under-and unemployed workers the skills needed for careers in advanced manufacturing and other high tech occupations. More...
High honorsGrade 12Anna Cecile Avery, Cameron Janell Nesbitt Cullison, Nicholas Andrew-Jin Eagan, Cassidy Erin Kelly, Marion Elizabeth Lovett, Michael Paul Miller, Rebecca Lenore Moody, Jeffrey Ronald Wood, Samantha Marion Woodman. More...
NEWPORT — The New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources is proud to announce that the Dexter Richards and Sons Woolen Mill in Newport has been honored by the United States Secretary of the Interior with placement on the National Register of Hist More...
Since our last joint City Council/School Board meeting on Jan. 24, another bill has come to my attention that, if passed, would favorably impact Claremont and other communities across New Hampshire. More...
NEWPORT — Hundreds gathered Thursday evening in the Newport Opera House to honor Newport’s outstanding citizens and business of the year for 2017 at the annual meeting of the Newport Area Chamber of Commerce.Jana Huot Hooper presented the Distinguish More...
BELLOWS FALLS — The future of the Vilas Bridge is slowly moving forward as historic, planning, and state transportation organizations are set to begin discussions on improvement projects to the bridge, closed since 2009.Bellows Falls resident Deb Wri More...
BELLOWS FALLS — The town of Rockingham and Village of Bellows Falls hopes to begin the search for a new finance director this summer, filling a position previously held by former Municipal Manager Willis “Chip” Stearns.Stearns was the municipality’s More...
Saturday's VPA Indoor Track & Field Championships will highlight a handful of accomplished local athletes as well as a group of newcomers. The meet begins with field events at 1:30 p.m. at Norwich University, followed by track events at 3:30 p.m. More...
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Shirley Francis (McNeil) Greenwood, 88, a former Chelmsford, Massachusetts resident, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, at the Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, from complications of a long illness. More...