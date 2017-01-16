To the Editor, On Friday, The New Hampshire Public Health Association (NHPHA) was disappointed to learn that the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee tabled a vote that would have allowed NH DHHS to accept just shy of $1,000,000 in already e More...
NEWPORT — Newport Recreation Department Director PJ Lovely described the community support for a family who lost their home to a fire early last week as “amazing” during a 5-on-5 basketball hoop festival Saturday.“It’s everybody coming together” to h More...
The IRS sent me an email asking me to verify my identity and data! Oh, no! Somebody’s trying to access my American Express account from an unknown computer and the company wants me to verify my information by completing the online form. More...
CLAREMONT — Springfield was on the verge of getting knocked out of the Baker semifinals Saturday, then the Cosmos found their groove.Springfield would stave off elimination to down Brattleboro in a three-game set, including a decisive two-frame roll- More...
NEW LONDON — Colby-Sawyer freshman and Sunapee High School graduate Lexie Hamilton set a single-game record for assists with 16 to lead the women’s basketball team to a 99-39 North Atlantic Conference (NAC) victory over Green Mountain Saturday. More...