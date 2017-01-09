SPRINGFIELD — While walking in circles one might easily get lost in thought but not in spirit, says Ellen Allman, who led Sunday’s “Labyrinth Service” at the Unitarian Universalist Meeting House at 21 Fairground Road.Every January for the past six ye More...
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. — Vital Communities and volunteers in 14 Vermont towns will launch a new Weatherize Upper Valley initiative later this month to encourage more homeowners to invest in energy efficiency projects. More...
NORTH WALPOLE — Kenneth P. Parrott, 86, of Hillcrest Road in North Walpole, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at Cheshire Medical Center. Kenneth was born March 3, 1930, in North Walpole, the son of Winfred and Frances (Stevens) Parrott. More...