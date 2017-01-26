WINDSOR — The Windsor Selectboard voted by majority on Tuesday to approve all items for the 2017 Town Meeting warrant, including a $2 million bond question, a $4,873,937 proposed operating budget, and a Connecticut River Joint Commissions (CRJC) requ More...
CLAREMONT — City and school officials are looking to draft a school district policy that would require lead screening for pupils entering kindergarten. On Tuesday, the City Council and School Board continued a joint discussion from Novembe More...
WINDSOR — Following an announcement from the governor’s office Tuesday about a plan to close the Southeast State Correctional Facility (SESCF) to save $3.5 million a year, Windsor Town Manager Tom Marsh said he hopes the state will keep town official More...
Bruce Bellows, president of the Alstead Historical Society, announced recently that they have been the recipient of a grant from the New Hampshire License Plate Program (Moose Plate) for the conversation and preservation of Alstead’s Record Book A. More...
LANGDON — Fall Mountain came out of the gate as expected, then had to overcome a stumble before pulling away from Mascoma Valley 52-29 Wednesday evening. The Wildcats put it together in the second half, averting what could have been a huge upset More...
MANCHESTER — Boston Bruins legends are coming to Saint Anselm College Sunday to face off against the Crotched Mountain Wild in a benefit hockey game.The seventh annual event at Sullivan Arena supports Crotched Mountain Rehabilitation’s Accessible Rec More...
PERKINSVILLE — Tylar Clyde Barton, 86, died peacefully Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at home, with family. He was born Oct. 15, 1930, in Springfield, son of Tylar and Irene Barton. He graduated from Springfield High School. More...
Studies show later start time may benefit focus, cognition
By CAMERON PAQUETTE cameronp@eagletimes.com
LANGDON — School officials in the Fall Mountain Regional School District are considering moving the high school start time back one hour, following a national trend toward later start times with the intention of aiding the education experience f More...
CLAREMONT — The Claremont School Board voted Tuesday to present to voters a final school district budget proposal of $31.2 million after making cuts totaling nearly $900,000, mostly in supplies and deferred maintenance projects. “We did so More...
GRANTHAM — She had only planned for three, but after five years serving as Superintendent for the Grantham School District, Jacqueline Guillette will be retiring from the position effective June 30. More...
There are some saving graces for “Split,” like McAvoy, who is worth the price of admission. The second is the patented M. Night Shyamalan twist. I have bad news: “Split” does not have one in the strictest sense. More...
SAXTONS RIVER — The cast has been named and rehearsals are under way for the Main Street Arts production of "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street," that will be staged at the Bellows Falls Opera House over two weekends in March. More...