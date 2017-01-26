January 26, 2017 RSS feed / Front Page

Town meeting warrant, soil erosion mitigation request approved &nbsp

By TORY JONES

WINDSOR — The Windsor Selectboard voted by majority on Tuesday to approve all items for the 2017 Town Meeting warrant, including a $2 million bond question, a $4,873,937 proposed operating budget, and a Connecticut River Joint Commissions (CRJC) requ More...

Officials to draft school lead test policy &nbsp

By ALLAN STEIN


CLAREMONT — City and school officials are looking to draft a school district policy that would require lead screening for pupils entering kindergarten.  On Tuesday, the City Council and School Board continued a joint discussion from Novembe More...

Governor announces plan to close Windsor correctional facility, transfer inmates &nbsp

By TORY JONES


WINDSOR — Following an announcement from the governor’s office Tuesday about a plan to close the Southeast State Correctional Facility (SESCF) to save $3.5 million a year, Windsor Town Manager Tom Marsh said he hopes the state will keep town official More...

Local

Sunapee library to display local artwork &nbsp

SUNAPEE — The Abbott Library, a public library in Sunapee, would like to exhibit drawings, collages, paintings, illustrations, advertising posters or photography for monthly exhibitions. More...

Claremont dinner benefit includes human chess &nbsp

CLAREMONT — If you’re looking for a night out this winter that’s fun for the whole family, New England Classical Academy in Claremont is hosting the First Chess and Chow night on Friday, Feb. More...

Alstead Historical Society receives grant &nbsp

Bruce Bellows, president of the Alstead Historical Society, announced recently that they have been the recipient of a grant from the New Hampshire License Plate Program (Moose Plate) for the conversation and preservation of Alstead’s Record Book A. More...

Sports

Wildcats click in 2nd half to win big &nbsp

By TIM TAYLOR


LANGDON — Fall Mountain came out of the gate as expected, then had to overcome a stumble before pulling away from Mascoma Valley 52-29 Wednesday evening. The Wildcats put it together in the second half, averting what could have been a huge upset More...

Local roundup: Newport girls win third straight &nbsp

Girls Basketball Newport 39, Hillsboro-Deering 17 The Tigers got off to a sluggish start, but would eventually pull away to register their third consecutive victory of the season. More...

Bruins legends coming to Manchester &nbsp

MANCHESTER — Boston Bruins legends are coming to Saint Anselm College Sunday to face off against the Crotched Mountain Wild in a benefit hockey game.The seventh annual event at Sullivan Arena supports Crotched Mountain Rehabilitation’s Accessible Rec More...

Obituaries

Tylar C. Barton &nbsp

PERKINSVILLE — Tylar Clyde Barton, 86, died peacefully Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, at home, with family.  He was born Oct. 15, 1930, in Springfield, son of Tylar and Irene Barton. He graduated from Springfield High School. More...

Dr. Edythe L. Craig &nbsp

BRADFORD, N.H. — Dr. Edythe Lee Craig went home to the Lord on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 following a brief stay at Sullivan Health Care in Unity due to declining health.  She was 97 years old. More...

Holger A. Holmberg &nbsp

CHESTER, Vt. — Holger “Buster” Alan Holmberg, age 66 lost his 15 year old battle with Diabetes with complications on Saturday Jan. 21, 2017 at his home with his wife Shirley by his side. More...

School district considering later high school start time &nbsp

Studies show later start time may benefit focus, cognition
By CAMERON PAQUETTE


LANGDON — School officials in the Fall Mountain Regional School District are considering moving the high school start time back one hour, following a national trend toward later start times with the intention of aiding the education experience f More...

School board approves $31.2M proposed budget &nbsp

By ALLAN STEIN


CLAREMONT — The Claremont School Board voted Tuesday to present to voters a final school district budget proposal of $31.2 million after making cuts totaling nearly $900,000, mostly in supplies and deferred maintenance projects.  “We did so More...

Grantham superintendent retiring June 30 &nbsp

By CAMERON PAQUETTE


GRANTHAM — She had only planned for three, but after five years serving as Superintendent for the Grantham School District, Jacqueline Guillette will be retiring from the position effective June 30.    More...

Region

Annual count to examine homelessness &nbsp

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services is going to conduct their annual point-in-time count to identify people experiencing homelessness. More...

Instead of chasing storms, ice researchers create their own &nbsp

By HOLLY RAMER Associated Press

WOODSTOCK, N.H. (AP) — The sparkling ice spread through a small stand of trees in the White Mountain National Forest so precisely, it could have been applied by Elsa, Disney's "Frozen" queen. More...

Bills would allow more people to qualify for medical pot &nbsp

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Some people with chronic pain and PTSD are asking New Hampshire lawmakers to make it easier for them to obtain medical marijuana. More...

Opinion

NH residents need to continue push for campaign finance reform &nbsp

To the Editor,  Jan. 24, 2017 was officially proclaimed as Doris “Granny D” Haddock Day throughout all of New Hampshire by our newly elected Gov. Christopher T. Sununu. Thank you Gov. More...

Arts & Entertainment

Irate Movies &nbsp

'Split' a not-so-triumphant return for Shyamalan
By JASON GUYER

There are some saving graces for “Split,” like McAvoy, who is worth the price of admission. The second is the patented M. Night Shyamalan twist. I have bad news: “Split” does not have one in the strictest sense. More...

Live music at Taverne on the Square &nbsp

CLAREMONT — Live music is on tap tonight and Friday at the Taverne on the Square in Claremont. For reservations, call (603) 287-4416. More...

Claremont actor stars in 'Sweeney Todd' production &nbsp

SAXTONS RIVER — The cast has been named and rehearsals are under way for the Main Street Arts production of "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street," that will be staged at the Bellows Falls Opera House over two weekends in March.  More...

Special Sections

Front Page RSS feed
