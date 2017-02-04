February 4, 2017 RSS feed / Front Page

DSC_0321.JPG

Officials discuss citizen feedback over Act 46 plan &nbsp

By TORY JONES
toryb@eagletimes.com
BELLOWS FALLS — Following nearly a year of work and four recent public information sessions, the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union (WNESU) Act 46 Consolidation Committee met for the last time on Wednesday, Feb. 1 in Bellows Falls. More...

1 seat still open for Newport school board &nbsp

NEWPORT — When the filing period closed at 5 p.m. More...

Local

Plan for a ride home from Super Bowl festivities &nbsp

The Super Bowl is America’s most watched national sporting event. On Super Bowl LI Sunday, Feb. 5, there’ll be lots of game day socializing that may include drinking. That’s why the New Hampshire State Police, along with the U.S. More...

NH DMV implements new driver's license computer system &nbsp

CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Safety, Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is pleased to announce the implementation of a new driver licensing computer system later this month that offers improved reliability and enhanced functionality over t More...

Fugitive of the Week: Michael Lajoie &nbsp

Michael Lajoie,  57, is wanted for allegedly violating the terms of his probation. Lajoie was indicted by the Sullivan County Grand Jury on Oct. 19, 2011 for driving under the influence of drugs or liquor, his fourth offense. More...

Click here for all stories

Opinion

Against school consolidation in Westminster &nbsp

To the Editor,  I recently attended the Act 46 School Consolidation informational meeting in Westminster for the Northeast Supervisory Union Schools. More...

Record Straight &nbsp

Expert fail: What Trump said v. what they heard
By MEG HANSEN

Ignore the deluge of analysis on President Trump’s inaugural address. Yet again, the experts are wrong. Patriotism is not nationalism. More...

Click here for all stories

Community

The Moores celebrate 60 years of marriage &nbsp

Kenneth and Margaret Moore, who raised their family in Claremont, lifetime members of First Baptist Church, owned and operated Short Stop Market on Charlestown Road, and currently reside in sunny Prescott Valley, Arizona, are celebrating a TREMENDOUS More...

Bridge results &nbsp

CLAREMONT — The Claremont Bridge Club met at 12:15 p.m. Wednedsay, Feb. 1, at the Earl M. Bourdon Centre in Claremont. More...

Springfield Senior Center news &nbsp

By Heather Hall, Executive Director

On Monday, Feb. 6, at 9 a.m., we will be having the Tall Ships Trip sign-up. Active members will be able to sign up for the trip first and then any remaining seats at 10:30 a.m. will be available for non-active members. More...

Click here for all stories

Arts & Entertainment

Pasta and comedy benefit for Windsor County Partners &nbsp

HARTLAND — Windsor County Partners is entering its fifth decade of building healthy communities through youth mentoring.  Since its establishment in 1974, Windsor County Partners (WCP) has provided mentors for more than 1,400 young people. More...

Click here for all stories

Obituaries

Gary E. Hartnett &nbsp

NORTH WALPOLE — Gary E. Hartnett, 65, of West Street in North Walpole passed away Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at his home, following a heroic battle against cancer. More...

Click here for all stories

SCS in need of volunteer drivers &nbsp

By ALLAN STEIN
allans@eagletimes.com

CLAREMONT —  Southwestern Community Service’s new volunteer driver program has been up and running for three months, yet there appears to be “more need than we can keep up with,” says the organization’s chief development officer. More...

Officials review vacant school development draft study &nbsp

By CAMERON PAQUETTE
cameronp@eagletimes.com

SPRINGFIELD — School and town officials got their first look at a draft marketing study designed to assist in the sale of the long-vacant Park Street School in Springfield during a meeting of the Park Street School Subcommittee Tuesday night. More...

School district seeking third-party food vendor &nbsp

By ALLAN STEIN
allans@eagletimes.com

CLAREMONT — The Claremont School Board voted Wednesday to seek proposals from third-party vendors to run the school district’s food services program.“It’s not about quality of the personnel. More...

Region

NH Food Bank receives $1M anonymous donation &nbsp

MANCHESTER — The New Hampshire Food Bank, a program of Catholic Charities New Hampshire, recently received an anonymous $1 million donation with the donor’s desire to make an impact on hunger throughout the state. More...

Summit seeks to bridge New Hampshire's digital divide &nbsp

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Business, technology and political leaders are working together to close what they call New Hampshire's "digital divide." More...

Police find 2-year-old girl who they believe wandered off &nbsp

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire police found a 2-year-old girl Friday morning who they believe wandered away from her grandmother's Manchester home overnight as temperatures dipped into the teens. More...

Click here for all stories

Sports

Local roundup: Fast start carries Cardinals to victory &nbsp

By TIM TAYLOR
sports@eagletimes.com

Girls BasketballStevens 44, Hillsboro-Deering 21The Cardinals were tough on defense and rode an early 15-0 run to the victory over a scrappy H-D squad Friday night, snapping out of a four-game slump. More...

Newport crushes Franklin &nbsp

By CHRIS SHABAN
Eagle Times correspondent

NEWPORT — What started out as a sloppy pick-up game turned into a gem of a win for Ross Dole’s flying Tigers as Newport rolled past Franklin 47-31 Friday night.Winners of four of its last five games, Newport finally got the rhythm it was looking for More...

Claremont snowboarder competes in Canada &nbsp

Ally Nadolecka of Claremont competed in her first NorAm snowboarding event at Mont Tremblant, Quebec, Canada. The races are part of the Canada Snowboard-Speed Nation Tour.  More...

Click here for all stories

Lifestyles

Book Nook &nbsp

'Kadian Journal' an emotional glimpse through a greiving parent's eyes
By TERRI SCHLICHENMEYER

It only takes a second.One-sixtieth of a minute, a fraction of an hour, about two blinks. You have tens of thousands of such moments each day and you don’t even notice them, really. More...

Bramblings &nbsp

Dirt road etiquette
By BECKY NELSON

I live on a dirt road. For many years, a few decades ago, the town maintenance supervisor lobbied to make some changes, citing a couple of near misses on a “bad” corner of the road. More...

Notes from the Garden &nbsp

Two trees your birds need
By HENRY HOMEYER

Recently a blue jay turned to me and said, “Thanks, Henry, for planting those hemlocks and pine trees back in 1972!” Well, perhaps I’m presenting alternative facts here, but I know that the birds really do appreciate those trees. More...

Click here for all stories

Special Sections

Front Page RSS feed
Click here for digital edition
2017-02-04 digital edition